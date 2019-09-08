Three Jodhpur girls drown in pond

By PTI

JODHPUR: Three teenage girls drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

Payal (17), Manisha (16) and Nirjala (15), all from the same family living at Bheel Basti in Nayapura area, had apparently gone to answer nature's call near the pond, an officer said.

One of the girls accidentally fell into the pond while trying to fill water in a bottle.

The other two rushed to her rescue but they also began drowning, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Balraj Singh said.

Some people nearby raised an alarm, following which a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot.

The girls had died before they could be brought out of the pond, Singh said. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the officer added.