Two Patna cops suspended for not fining Ashwini Choubey's family for traffic rule violation

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two Patna police officials including an additional sub-inspector were suspended on Sunday for inaction after they did not impose any fine on MoS for health Ashwini Choubey for using a black screen on the windows of his SUV.

The minister's white-coloured Scorpio bearing a BJP flag was stopped by a cop after an order by Patna divisional commissioner Anand Kishore. The minister's family including his daughter-in-law were in the car. Though the SUV was stopped for a few minutes, none of the police officials dared to question the violation or even ask for the documents.

The SUV drove away without any of the family members paying the penalty.

The Patna commissioner has reportedly taken the matter seriously and recommended suspension of the on-duty cops who did not slap fine on the car.

The officials concerned were suspended within half an hour.

Meanwhile, Patna police slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on a car driven by the son of Patliputra BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav for not wearing a seatbelt. The police were checking the documents durung a vehicle checking drive on Bailey Road.