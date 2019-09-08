Home Nation

Veteran lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95

The superstar lawyer had argued many high profile and controversial cases and was one of India's highest-paid advocates.

Published: 08th September 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said.

Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi, his son Mahesh Jethmalani told PTI.

Mahesh and other close acquaintances said Ram Jethmalani was not keeping well for a few months.

IN PICS | Here are 10 high profile cases handled by eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani

He passed away a few days before his 96th birthday on September 14, his son said.

Mahesh said his father's last rites will be performed in the evening at the Lodhi road crematorium here.

Besides Mahesh Jethmalani, the former Union minister is survived by his daughter based in the US.

His other daughter, Rani Jethmalani, died in 2011.

Jethmalani was the Union law minister and also the Urban development minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

He also served as the Supreme Court Bar Association president in 2010.

He was born in Shikarpur in Sindh province (now in Pakistan) on September 14, 1923 and obtained a law degree at the age of 17.

Condolences have been pouring in for the late jurist. 

 

 

 

(With inputs from Online Desk)

