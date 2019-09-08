Veteran lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said.

Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi, his son Mahesh Jethmalani told PTI.

Mahesh and other close acquaintances said Ram Jethmalani was not keeping well for a few months.

He passed away a few days before his 96th birthday on September 14, his son said.

Mahesh said his father's last rites will be performed in the evening at the Lodhi road crematorium here.

Besides Mahesh Jethmalani, the former Union minister is survived by his daughter based in the US.

His other daughter, Rani Jethmalani, died in 2011.

Jethmalani was the Union law minister and also the Urban development minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

He also served as the Supreme Court Bar Association president in 2010.

He was born in Shikarpur in Sindh province (now in Pakistan) on September 14, 1923 and obtained a law degree at the age of 17.

Condolences have been pouring in for the late jurist. Here are some shared by politicians on Twitter:

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 8, 2019

Ram Jethmalani ji’s passing away is a irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

Paid last respects to Shri Ram Jethmalani ji at his residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Nmn85ZUg4u — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history.



RIP Ram sir — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2019

(With inputs from Online Desk)