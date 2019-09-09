Home Nation

'All measures in Kashmir aimed at safeguarding lives, we have been successful': Official

Farooq Khan's remarks came on a day UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern on the restrictions and asked India to ease the current lockdown. 

Published: 09th September 2019

A security person stands guard at a blocked road during restrictions after the abrogration of Article 370 and bifurcation of state in Srinagar Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

By PTI

JAMMU: Asserting that the administration has successfully dealt with the law and order situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, advisor to J-K governor Farooq Khan on Monday said that not a single bullet has been fired by security forces for over a month and slammed Pakistan for spreading lies.

He stressed that all measures in Kashmir were aimed at safeguarding the lives of people and normalcy was slowly returning to the Valley.

"We have been successful in that (safeguarding lives). More than a month has now passed, but not even a single bullet has been fired by security forces and police to deal with the law and order situation. It is a big thing. It is the reality," he said, adding they "will not be cowed down" by the Pakistani propaganda.

His remarks came on a day UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern on the restrictions and asked India to ease the current lockdown.

In her opening statement at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council, she asked both India and Pakistan to ensure that human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected.

Khan told reporters that the Indian government is exposing the propaganda by Pakistan which "has bitterly failed to internationalise the issue of Kashmir by spreading lies".

"China too has failed. Everyone in the world knows it well that Pakistan is spreading propaganda and has been a master of lies," he said.

ALSO READ | UN rights chief's concern on Kashmir consistent with stance of world body: Pakistan

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir since August 5, when the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped and restrictions were imposed.

However, Khan told reporters that trade and business activity will resume soon.

"The situation in the Valley is slowly getting normalised. You will soon see children attending schools and normal trade and business will resume soon," Khan said.

He termed the firing by terrorists on a family in Sopore, in which a two-and-a-half-year-old child was injured, as an act of frustration.

Khan also called for making unified efforts to fight against the menace of malnutrition for a healthy and a prosperous nation.

The Advisor stated this while chairing an inaugural event of POSHAN Maah-2019 as part of Jan Andolan under POSHAN Abhiyaan held at Convention Centre.

Khan stressed on the utmost need for proper implementation of POSHAN Abhiyaan in Jammu and Kashmir and insisted that the problem of malnutrition should be tackled on a war footing.

