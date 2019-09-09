Home Nation

Atrocities against Dalits: Monitoring remains infrequent, finds SASY in RTI queries

Under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, there should be regular meetings of state, district level vigilance and monitoring committees which remains infrequent.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The monitoring of prevention of atrocities against Dalits remains infrequent with less number of district level vigilance and monitoring committee meetings held in districts of Tamil Nadu, according to information received by Dalit rights group Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY) in RTI queries.

The Dalit rights group has received information on 11 of the 32 districts in Tamil Nadu. It is awaiting response on the remaining districts.  

Under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, there should be regular meetings of state, district level vigilance and monitoring committees -- at least one every quarter -- in order to be vigilant of atrocities against Dalits.

Of the 32 districts in Tamil Nadu, 28 districts have been identified as ‘atrocity-prone’, according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 

Between 2015-19, of the 220 meetings that were to be held, 112 meetings were held across the 11 districts. 

The districts for which the data was accessed by SASY include Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Pudhukottai, Krishnagari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, Karur, Perambalur, Thirupoor and Kanchipuram. 

Among them, Kanchipuram, Perambalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai have been identified as atrocity prone areas by the state government.

While Thirupoor saw no meetings between 2015-19, Kanchipuram and Karur saw seven each, Perambalur saw five and Ramanathapuram saw eight meetings.  

Dindigul, Madurai and Krishnagiri saw 15 meetings each, Pudhukottai and Nagapattinam 14 each and Thoothukudi saw 12, according to the RTI query received.  

“The district vigilance and monitoring committee (DVMC) is one of the important organs of monitoring body which reviews the status of the cases, protection and relief to survivors to ensure the effective implementation of cases. It is shocking that the Tamil Nadu government has not held DVMC meetings according to the mandate which is a wilful negligence of the state to implement the Act,” said Pandiyan, executive director, SASY. 

In the year 2016, Tamil Nadu registered over 1,300 cases of atrocities committed against Dalits, according to the 2016 National Crime Records Bureau data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atrocities against Dalits Social Awareness Society for Youths RTI
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp