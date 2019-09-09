Bihar to get 150 more pollution checking centres in six months

By IANS

PATNA: The Bihar government has decided to open more than 150 pollution checking centres within six months to reduce the queues outside such points in the state, Bihar State Road Transport Corporation Secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Monday.

Every block will have at least one pollution checking point, he said.

Currently, there are 269 pollution checking centres in the state, out of which 55 centres are situated in Patna.

Since the new Motor Vehicle Act 2019 came into effect, the pollution checking points are witnessing long queues of vehicle owners to get pollution control certificates to avoid a hefty fine being imposed by the Traffic Police.

An official in the transport department said directives have been issued to open pollution checking points at every petrol pump and the services centres of all automobile companies in the state.

The transport department has also warned the owners of petrol pumps and service centres that if they failed to open the checking points, they will be issued notice.

Besides, common people can also open pollution checking points.