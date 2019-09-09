Home Nation

BJP leader advises Nitish to quit as Bihar CM and shift to national politics

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: All is not well in the Bihar NDA these days. A day after a demand was made to project BJP's firebrand leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh as the future CM by party supporters, another senior BJP leader and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan gave a piece of unsolicited advice to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday.

Speaking to a section of media here, Paswan said, "In my opinion, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should quit the post for the BJP in the state and shift to national politics."

Paswan, who is known for his outspoken remarks on state politics, further said that Nitish Kumar is a mature politician of high political stature and influence. "Therefore, he ought to focus on national politics," he suggested emphatically.

Many BJP leaders in Bihar refused to comment on Paswan's statement. "It is Paswan's opinion. He may have said that in his personal capacity," said a senior BJP leader who did not wish to be quoted.

On being asked by the media, JD-U spokesperson Nikhil Mandal and other leaders said Nitish Kumar doesn't need uncalled-for advice from anyone. "Nitish Kumar is a time-tested and well-accepted face of the NDA in Bihar," said Mandal.

Giriraj Singh had categorically denied that he was eyeing the post of CM. "I neither have the desire to be the CM face of the party in Bihar nor have the qualification for this responsibility. Supporters may have had made such a demand out of their emotions towards me," he said.

