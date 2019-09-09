Home Nation

INX Media case: Don't want any officer to be arrested, tweets Chidambaram

Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail last week in connection with the INX Media corruption case, asked his family to post a message from him on Twitter.

Published: 09th September 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Chidambaram

P Chidambaram produced at a Delhi court in connection with INX Media case. (File Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: P Chidambaram on Monday urged authorities not to arrest officers who were involved in giving clearances to INX Media when he was finance minister, saying none of them done anything wrong.

Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail last week for alleged corruption given to INX Media when he was Union finance minister, asked his family to post a message from him on Twitter.

The veteran Congress leader said people asked him why only he had been arrested, but he had no answer.

"I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following:- People have asked me 'If a dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature'?" the tweet from Chidambaram's official Twitter handle said.

ALSO READ | Confronted by five persons, P Chidambaram answered 400 questions in CBI custody

"I have no answer," he said.

"No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested," Chidambaram said in another tweet.

Chidambaram was put behind bars last Thursday, hours after a CBI court sent him to two-week judicial custody in the INX Media case, an unprecedented setback for the Congress veteran who even offered to surrender to the ED in a desperate attempt to be spared the ignominy of going to prison.

The CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

INX Media had sought the FIPB clearances on March 13, 2007, for permission to issue, by way of preferential allotment, up to 14.98 equity shares to three non-resident entities - Dunearn, NSR PE and New Veron Pvt Equity Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram INX Media case
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp