Maharashtra rains: Dam water released in Nashik, Godavari bank residents on alert

By PTI

NASHIK: The Nashik district administration in Maharashtra has asked people living on the banks of the Godavari river to remain alert after water was released from some dams here following continuous rains, an official said on Monday.

Irrigation department officials said that water level of the Godavari and Darna rivers increased in the afternoon after 3,426 cuses (cubic foot per second) and 8,938 cusec of water was released from Gangapur and Darna dams respectively.

Gangapur dam is one of the key sources of drinking water supply to the city.

Water from the Kashyapi, Alandi, Mukane and Bhavali dams were also released following heavy rains since Sunday, they added.

Data from the district collectorate showed that Igatpuri received 65 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period till Monday morning, while the figure was 45mm for Peint, 18mm each for Trimbakeshwar and Surgana in the same period.

"Gangapur and Darna dams are filled to their maximum capacity following good rains. The water level of the Godavari river is also rising steadily. Therefore, we have asked people living on the river banks to remain alert," the official at the collectorate said.

The district has a total 24 reservoirs, of which 12 are filled 100 per cent while the others have about 80 to 90 per cent water.

Two medium capacity dams - Manikpunj and Nagasakya - are still dry due to insufficient rainfall in the district's Girna valley, he said.

Last month, heavy rains and release of water from the Gangapur dam into the Godavari river flooded some areas of the district.

It also caused water-logging around some temples located on the banks of the river.