Modi drums up support for Khattar in Haryana

Urges electorate to repeat the massive Lok Sabha mandate for Haryana CM in Assembly polls

Published: 09th September 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pm Narendra Modi is being garlanded by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal (left) and another BJP leader at a public rally in Haryana’s Rohtak on Sunday | PTI

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Haryana to repeat this year’s massive Lok Sabha mandate in the Assembly election for ensuring another term to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Haryana elections are due in October-November. Khattar and the BJP leadership have set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly, up from 48 seats in 2014.

Modi said the people of Haryana often face difficulty in understanding their CM’s name. “They get confused between Manohar and Namohar. I want to tell them that both are equally correct. They are the same,’’ he said at his first Haryana poll rally in Rohtak.

ALSO READ: PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Haryana, says 100 days of NDA-2 have been of big changes

“I would like to thank all of you for ensuring the BJP’s win on all the 10 seats in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections. I hope like the way you supported me in the general elections, you will also support Manohar Lal Khattar in the upcoming Assembly elections,’’ Modi said at the rally also held to mark the culmination of 22-day and 3,000-km long Khattar’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.In an indirect reference to the Hoodas and the Chautalas, the PM said that there has been a crackdown on nepotism, ‘Parivarvad’ (dynastic politics) and corruption in last five years of BJP rule in Haryana.

Modi said there were two objectives of his Rohtak visit. First, he added, was to “gift” development projects and also to “witness the mammoth support” for Khattar. “What I am seeing here is unprecedented,” Modi said, referring to the crowds gathered at the rally. “This shows the direction of the wind.” “For a better future, the state needs the leadership of Khattar who is committed to serve the people. In the past five years, the government ended the system of ‘Apne paraay ka bhed’ (nepotism). Strong action was taken against ‘Parivarvaad’, corruption, stopped wrong practice of giving government jobs, successfully attempted to end the game of teacher-transfer-posting,’ said Modi.

Clean rule
CM Manohar Khattar claimed that after the formation of the BJP government in Haryana, it “changed” the definition of politics in the state. “We served people by considering them our family,” he said, adding that development works were carried out without any discrimination. “We stopped corruption and eliminated middle men.”

Comments

