Home Nation

Modi government celebrating 100 days of 'success' amid economic slowdown: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also asked how the government can talk about success at a time when the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing an "unprecedented crisis".

Published: 09th September 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The CPI on Monday said it is "surprised" that the government is celebrating 100 days of "success" even though the country is facing an economic slowdown.

The Modi government has completed 100 days in office in its second consecutive term and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday asserted that the fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and there is no "panic situation" in the country.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also asked how the government can talk about success at a time when the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing an "unprecedented crisis".

ALSO READ | CPM accuses BJP government of destroying democracy in 100 days

"Growing unemployment, rising intolerance, suppression of democratic rights and pursuit of a divisive RSS agenda, and gross neglect of economic slowdown, characterise the 100 days of this RSS-led BJP government," it said in a statement.

"The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India is surprised to note that when the toiling masses and the people, in general, are suffering due to the economic slowdown, the government is celebrating 100 days of success," it said.

The CPI also said an unprecedented agrarian crisis remains unaddressed.  "The people of Kashmir are facing unprecedented crisis due to the suppression of democratic rights since the last one month.

"Nearly 20 lakh people in Assam are facing an uncertain future due to exclusion from the NRC (National Register of Citizens). People in West Bengal and other states are being threatened by BJP leaders and ministers with a new NRC," the party said.

The CPI expects that the government will realise the gravity of the situation and work for unity and retrieving the economy in the interest of the nation, the party said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Economic slwodown 100 days of Modi govt CPI Modi 2.0 NDA government BJP government
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp