Rajasthan: Roop Kanwar forced Sati case in final stage

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Thirty-two years after 18-year-old Roop Kanwar was allegedly forced to perform Sati in Rajasthan’s Deorala village, her case is still being heard at Jaipur’s special court. It will come up for the next hearing on September 11, at the Special Court which was set up to handle trials related to ati cases.

Roop Kanwar was burnt alive on the funeral pyre of her husband Maal Singh, at Deorala village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on September 4, 1987.

The procession of Roop Kanwar’s journey to the funeral pyre was attended by thousands of people, including some politicians of Rajasthan.Soon after, it became a matter of human rights violation and a case was registered under the Sati Prevention Act (1929) against the killing of Kanwar which has now reached the final stage.

A total of 45 people were charged in the Roop Kanwar Sati case, including her in-laws and the politicians who attended the procession on September 22, 1988. This includes Roop’s father-in-law Sumer Singh, and three other relatives on charges of murder and a abetting suicide.