Home Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar receives Ramon Magsaysay award for 'giving voice to the voiceless'

Kumar was named along with five others for “harnessing journalism to give voice to the voiceless”.

Published: 09th September 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Philippine Vice President Leonor Robredo, center, and Ramon Magsaysay Chair, Board of Trustees, Jose Cuisia Jr., right, poses with Ramon Magsaysay 2019 awardee Ravish Kumar during ceremonies in Manila, Philippines. (Photo | AP)

Philippine Vice President Leonor Robredo, center, and Ramon Magsaysay Chair, Board of Trustees, Jose Cuisia Jr., right, poses with Ramon Magsaysay 2019 awardee Ravish Kumar during ceremonies in Manila, Philippines. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Managing Editor and news anchor with NDTV Ravish Kumar on Monday received the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay award in Manila, Philippines. Accepting the award, regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize, Ravish pointed out that the Indian media was in a state of structural crisis.

"Indian media is in a state of crisis and this crisis is not accidental or random, but systemic and structural. Being a journalist has become a solitary endeavour," Kumar said in his acceptance speech here in the Philippines capital.

The senior journalist also commended those who are putting "their lives and careers at risk to practice honest journalism".

"It has become all the more important to evaluate the crisis in the media," he said. 

Kumar was named along with five others for “harnessing journalism to give voice to the voiceless”.  Born in Jitwarpur village in Bihar, he joined New Delhi Television Network (NDTV) in 1996 and worked his way up from being a field reporter. 

NDTV's Ravish Kumar conferred 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award in Manila on Monday. (Photo | Twitter)

The other winners include Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong-Ki from South Korea.

The award was instituted in 1957 to celebrate the life of Ramon del Fierro Magsaysay, the much-esteemed Philippine President.

He was the third president of the country after World War II.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is Asia's highest honour and is given every year to individuals or organisations in Asia who manifest the same selfless service and transformative influence that ruled the life of the late Filipino leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravish Kumar 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp