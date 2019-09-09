Home Nation

Modi government cuts increments for senior ISRO staff

A senior scientist told Express that by virtue of the memorandum the employees have suffered a pay cut of Rs 10,000 per month on an average.

Published: 09th September 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO scientists at the organsiastion’s headquarters in Bengaluru, on Saturday | pti

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Chandrayaan-2 mission scientists are racing against time to re-establish  the communication link with Vikram lander that crashed on lunar surface, thousands of senior staff members, including scientists and engineers, at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have suffered pay cuts with the Central government deciding to discontinue 'additional' increments. This reportedly is causing discontent across the ranks of the country's space research organisation.

As per an Office Memorandum (OM) dated June 12, undersigned by Deputy Secretary to Department of Space M Ramadas, the two additional increments given to scientists/engineers of grade SD, SE, SF and SG are discontinued with effect from July 1, 2019.

The memorandum, a copy of which is available with Express, says, "consequent to implementation of 6th Central Pay Commission recommendation and introduction of Performance Related Incentive Scheme (PRIS) up to 40 per cent of basic pay for scientific and technical personnel in Department of Space (DoS), Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure has advised DoS to discontinue the incentive granted in the form of two additional increments to scientists/engineers - SD, SE, SF and SG grade personnel."

ALSO READ | PM Modi revisit comes as boost to ISRO scientists

In 1996, Centre has approved grant of two additional increments for SD to SG grade personnel in Department of Space in the pre-revised pay scale of Rs 10,000-15,200, Rs 12,000-16,500, Rs 14,300 18,300 and Rs 16,400-20,000. "However, in the light of the advice of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, it has been decided to discontinue the payment of incentive granted with effect from July 1, 2019," the memorandum reads.

When contacted, K Santhosh Kumar, general secretary of Space Engineers Association (SEA) refused to comment and said "it was an internal matter." However, the SEA has submitted a representation to ISRO Chairman K Sivan seeking his intervention to persuade Central government to roll back the decision. "The PRIS offered to the engineers and the additional increments are entirely different. One is an incentive and other is pay and hence they can not supplement each other," the association president A Manimaran said in the letter.

A senior scientist told Express that by virtue of the memorandum the employees have suffered a pay cut of Rs 10,000 per month on an average.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Narendra Modi Chandrayaan-2 ISRO scientists NDA government Chandrayaan 2
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp