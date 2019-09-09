Those who do not believe in party ideology are free to leave: NCP leader Majeed Memon

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Monday asserted that those leaders who do not believe in the party's ideology, principles and loyalty could leave the party.

Memon's statement comes at a time when senior NCP leader and former minister Ganesh Naik is speculated to join BJP this week.

"We are observing that several Congress and NCP leaders are going to join either Shiv Sena or BJP in Maharashtra in the run-up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. This is not a new development. Our chief Sharad Pawar has expressed his views on this matter and he knows that it is a passing phase", Memon told ANI.

Memon also stated that those leaders who do not believe in the party's ideology, principles and loyalty could leave the party.

"After the elections, there will be political churning and ultimately it will be a victory of democracy," he said.

According to sources, Ganesh Naik will join BJP on September 11 in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari has also confirmed the induction.

"Not only Ganesh Naik but several other leaders are in touch with us. They will be joining the BJP in the near future. Everyone knows that BJP is the party where every politician can see his future, so they are switching over to the BJP," Bhandari said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are likely to be held in September-October.