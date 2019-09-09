Tiger drifts into Uttarakhand's Ramnagar town, rescued and treated

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Video of a tiger entering a populated area of Ramnagar, Uttarakhand surfaced on social media, on Sunday. Officials were informed about the tiger and a rescue team was promptly dispatched by the department concerned. According to sources, the tiger after receiving medical assistance will soon be

released into its natural habitat.

Ramnagar in Nainital district of Uttarakhand is home to Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) which houses around 250 tigers.Rahul, director of the CTR said, “We have rescued the animal. It’s a male of around 7-8 years of age. Doctors have found some injuries in and the big cat is now being treated.”

The animal was apparently not able to walk properly due to some problem in its hind limbs.

The video was made by locals after the state forest department launched a rescue operation for the tiger. Ramnagar forest division just adjacent to the CTR also houses 17 adult tigers.

The officials added that the tiger may belong to any of these forest areas as big cats frequently move between the two given their close proximity.