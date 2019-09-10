Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress six months after joining party

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Refusing to be used by fellow politicians as a means to score goals in petty internal politics, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, barely six months after joining the party.

“My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a means to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in the Mumbai Congress,” she told the media while announcing her resignation.

Matondkar, who joined the Congress on March 27 and contested the Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North constituency, had not been happy about the performance of some party leaders. She had written to them but the complaints remained unattended, she said.

“The first thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr. Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned despite my repeated protests,” Matondkar said in a statement released here.

She also complained that people against whom she had written were rewarded by the party and concluded that the party leadership doesn’t want to bring in change.

“Key functionaries of the Mumbai Congress are either unable or not committed to bringing about a change and transformation in the organization for the betterment of the party,” she said in the statement.

“I stand by all my thoughts and ideologies and will continue to work for people to the best of my capacity with honesty and dignity,” she added while announcing her resolve to work for the people even while she quit the party.