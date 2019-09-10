Air India's Boeing 777 aircraft to Toronto to sport images of tourism, environment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: When Air India flies to Toronto later this month, the Boeing 777 aircraft's exterior will sport images with themes of Indian tourism and environment, according to airline officials.

Air India is set to start services from the national capital to Toronto in Canada from September 27.

The officials said that for the first time, an Air India plane would be wrapped with images of themes of Indian tourism and environment.

The airline would be operating a Boeing 777 aircraft to Toronto and the wrapping is being done for promoting tourism and for spreading a message about environment protection, they added.

Inside the aircraft also, Air India plans to have framed photographs of Indian tourism sites.

Apart from Toronto, the disinvestment-bound national carrier would be commencing flight to Nairobi in Kenya from November 26.

One of the officials said that around 160 posters depicting Indian heritage are being displayed on the partition walls of 16 Boeing 777s and 27 Boeing 787s.

These planes mostly fly on major international routes, the official added.

Air India flies to around 37 international destinations, including New York, Copenhagen, London, Jeddah and Dubai.

The airline is also in the process of upgrading its website to make it more passenger friendly.

The upgraded website is expected to be ready in September, the official said.

Air India carried 5,98,692 passengers on international routes in July while the total number of such people flown in the first seven months of 2019 stood at 4,195,030, as per data available with aviation regulator DGCA.