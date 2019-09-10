Assam NRC: Complete family results to be published on September 14

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A list showing the status of every complete family in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam will be published on September 14.

“The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14 next and this will be available only online,” the NRC authority said on Tuesday.

They said the final list of the NRC, published on August 31, consisted only of Supplementary Lists and “queries are being received from the public about the publication of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process”.

“Queries are also received from public about the issue of certified copies of rejection from the final NRC. The public are aware that the hearings have been held at various venues away from their designated NSKs (NRC Seva Kendras). The process of collection of the orders passed by officers is being carried out to enable early availability of the same to the public to file appeals. The time frame for this process will be announced shortly,” the NRC authority said.