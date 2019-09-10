Home Nation

'Come with pen drives to collect study materials': Kashmir schools determined to save academic year

School are distributing reading and video material to their students to save their precious academic year, as there are no signs of the Centre lifting restrictions in J&K.

Kashmiri students

Image of children attending a class in Srinagar. (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Schools are distributing reading and video material to their students to save their precious academic year, as there are no signs of the Centre lifting restrictions in J&K. The schools are issuing advertisements in local newspapers asking the parents to collect assignments, work sheets, reading material and video lessons for their children. The parents were also advised to visit the schools with pen drives on a specific date and time to collect the assignments and audio and video material for their children.

“I collected the reading material and video courses of my son, who is a Class III student of DPS-Srinagar from the school today,” said Fayaz Ahmad from uptown Srinagar. He said it took nearly an hour to copy nearly 16GB video classes on a pen drive. Ahmad said the reading and video material would at least help his son in preparing for the final examination, which is held in November-December.

In view of lockdown in Valley, the government about a fortnight back decided to open primary, high and middle schools in the Valley. However, owing to the spontaneous shutdown being observed by people and communication clampdown and occasional curbs imposed by authorities, people are not sending their wards to the schools.

Only teaching and non-teaching staff of schools visit the schools regularly but they too leave by noon. Ishfaq Shah, whose daughter is a Class II student in a private school, said he collected the study material of his daughter from the school last week.

Such situation faced earlier after Burhan’s death

In 2016, most schools in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir had distributed study material to their students. A representative of a Srinagar private school said schools are distributing study material to the students in view of prevailing uncertainty.  

