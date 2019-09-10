J&K bifurcation: Government forms three-member panel

By Express News Service

The Centre has formed a three-member committee to oversee the bifurcation of J&K into two union territories and look into distribution of assets and liabilities of the region between two successor UTs, which will come into existence on October 31.

The panel will be headed by former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and retired IAS officer Arun Goyal and retired Indian Civil Accounts Service officer Giriraj Prasad will be its members. The Union Home Ministry issued a notification saying, “...in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 84 and Section 85 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, the central government hereby constitutes the advisory committee.”ens