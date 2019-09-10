Home Nation

Kashmir neither shut nor under curfew, claims Jitendra Singh

Published: 10th September 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that Kashmir is "neither shut nor under curfew' but only under certain restrictions.

He warned anti-India forces that they have to soon change their mentality that they can do anything and get away with it.

"We need to condemn such statement (that Kashmir is under curfew and totally shut). Kashmir is not shut. There is no curfew. If there is curfew, people have to go out with curfew passes," he told reporters here.

"No person in Kashmir is being asked for curfew pass. However, they are expected not to disturb peace. There are some restrictions," he added.

Singh was addressing the press conference to highlight achievements of the Narendra Modi government during its first 100 days.

He said that Kashmir is returning back to normalcy slowly. On the issue of Internet shutdown, he said, "We want it to be restored as soon as possible. One attempt was made but fake videos were floated on social media and then the decision was reviewed again," he said.

The government is keen to lift these restrictions and Internet blockade, the Union minister of state in the PMO added.

On civilian killings engineered by terrorists, he said that Pakistan is backing them.

"There are perception and mentality that you can do anything and get away with it. Now you cannot get away with it and you will have to pay a price on anti-Indian activities," he warned.

