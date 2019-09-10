Home Nation

Meeting between Sonia-Scindia postponed, NCP chief Pawar calls on Congress president

The postponement of the meeting between Scindia and Gandhi comes at a time when the party is expected to appoint a new Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

NEW DELHI: A meeting between Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia scheduled to take place on Tuesday has been postponed.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the chairman of the screening committee for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and a meeting of Maharashtra Congress is scheduled to take place today afternoon.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar called on Sonia Gandhi at her residence today. The meeting between the two senior leaders took place at 10 Janpath on Tuesday afternoon.

The postponement of the meeting between Scindia and Gandhi comes at a time when the party is expected to appoint a new state congress chief for Madhya Pradesh. Some party workers from the state have demanded the appointment of Scindia on the post.

So far, Sonia Gandhi has met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress' state unit in-charge Deepak Babaria, after Umang Singhar wrote a letter to her against senior party leader Digvijaya Singh.

The crisis that is brewing in Madhya Pradesh Congress is far from over. However, the Congress president has received a report on the entire matter from Deepak Babaria and it has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee which is led by AK Antony. 

