Home Nation

NRC violates Citizenship Act, says NALSAR University Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa

Mustafa also compared the Foreigners Tribunals to 'Kangaroo courts', claiming that they were not independent of the government.

Published: 10th September 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nalsar university VC Faizan Mustafa speaking at an event

Nalsar university VC Faizan Mustafa speaking at an event (File photo| Vinay Madapu)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Faizan Mustafa, the Vice-Chancellor of the NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, in an interview with The Wire has argued that India's concept of citizenship has been restricted and undermined.

Mustafa also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam violated the Citizenship Act, 1955.

"The NRC is a clear violation of Section 3 of the Citizenship Act. I am clear about it," he said. Mustafa also said that NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela's arguments were "laughable".

Citing nuances of the Citizenship Act, he argued, "We cannot be denying citizenship to anybody or deny inclusion in NRC."

Citing legal problems, Mustafa asserted that the final NRC list for Assam published on August 31 was unconstitutional.

Taking a dig at the Supreme Court, Mustafa said the refusal to include in the NRC those born in India between Republic Day 1950 and June 30, 1987 was "a self-inflicted wound in which the Supreme Court is also a party."

"I would say that in this matter what was expected from the court has not been delivered," he said.

Mustafa also compared the Foreigners Tribunals to "Kangaroo courts", claiming that they were not independent of the government.

He pointed out that their members served at the government's pleasure and those tribunal members who did not declare enough people as foreigners are often dispensed with. He called the Foreigners Tribunals "citizenship exclusion entities".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Citizenship act NALSAR Faizan Mustafa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp