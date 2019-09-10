Home Nation

Protect inter-caste couples or face strict action: UP cops told

The order said there should not be any delay in filing a criminal case against the accused in 'honour-killing' matter and probe in such matters should be completed in the pre-decided time-limit. 

Published: 10th September 2019

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: UP Director General of Police OP Singh on Monday directed the state police to provide protection to every newly married inter-caste and inter-religious couple in the state.

The DGP also warned the police officials that if any personnel of the force is found neglecting the orders, they will have to face strict action. 

The orders have been sent to all the IGPs, Deputy IGPs and other senior police officials in the state to make them effective as earliest as possible. 

The DGP has clearly said that if any inter-caste or inter-faith couple feels unsafe or is under threat of 'honour killing', it is the responsibility of the state police to provide them protection. 

If such couples receive any kind of threat, then the police should take immediate action against the miscreants on a priority basis, he said. 

The order said there should not be any delay in filing a criminal case against the accused in 'honour-killing' matter and probe in such matters should be completed in the pre-decided time-limit. 

Forensic science assistance should be a priority in these matters so that the culprit could not escape, the order said. 
 

