184 law and order incidents in Valley since August 5

SRINAGAR: The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said 184 law and order incidents had been reported in the Valley since August 5, when the state’s special status was revoked.

He, however, said most of these were minor stone pelting incidents. “The security forces maintained maximum restraint and this is the reason why civilian casualties were zero during this period,” the DGP said.

He said a civilian of downtown Srinagar was killed after being hit by stones. “Another civilian was killed in stone pelting in Bijbehara area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Five other civilians were injured in separate stone pelting incidents,” he said.

Singh said there had been many reports of infiltration attempts by militants along the Line of Control in certain areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Gurez, Keran and Gulmarg. “Two persons who came from Gulmarg sector were apprehended”.

LeT militant killed

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla on Wednesday. The DGP said he was involved in shooting of a non-local labourer, three traders and a minor girl in two separate incidents. He said the forces had been tracking Asif Maqbool Bhat. “Asif along with two other militants, Sajad and Mudasir, had created terror in Sopore,” he said. “Asif was responsible for making OGWs publish posters, threatening people not to open shops.”

Meanwhile, sources said the administration is likely to shift some detained mainstream leaders to their homes and is holding talks with them.