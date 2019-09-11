Babri Masjid demolition case: Allahabad HC asks CBI to submit report on Kalyan Singh's role

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report stating that BJP leader Kalyan Singh is no longer the Rajasthan Governor.

The order by Special Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav came after the investigating agency filed an application in the court seeking Singh be made to stand the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case, weeks after he completed his tenure as the Governor of Rajasthan, a post which had accorded him immunity.

Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16-century Babri Masjid was razed on December 6 in 1992.

The court is slated to take up the application moved by the agency today.

Besides Singh, L K Advani, Uma Bharti, and Murli Manohar Joshi are accused in the case.