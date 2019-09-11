DRDO’s flight-test of indigenously developed Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile successful

By Express News Service

DRDO has successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed low weight, fire & forget Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile on Wednesday.

Communicating the news Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its formal communiqué said, “In a major boost for Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) in the ranges of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.”

The missile was launched from a man-portable Tripod launcher and the target was mimicking a functional tank.

The missile hit the target in top attack mode and destroyed it with precision. All the mission objectives were met, added the MoD.

#WATCH Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile system successfully hitting its target during the test firing by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from a firing range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, today. All test parameters were met.

This is the third series of successful testing of MPATGM, which is incorporated with state-of-the-art Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics.

The successful trial paves the way for the Army to have developed third-generation man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile indigenously.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test.