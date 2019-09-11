Home Nation

Goa airport to be partially shut on Saturdays for runway repair

The Dabolim Airport is part of the naval airbase of INS Hansa and also doubles up as a civilian facility.

Published: 11th September 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Goa airport.

By PTI

PANAJI: The Navy has decided to shut Goa's Dabolim airport for six hours every Saturday from November 2 for the maintenance of its runway which is in a deteriorating condition following heavy rains, an official said on Wednesday.

The Dabolim Airport is part of the naval airbase of INS Hansa and also doubles up as a civilian facility.

The closure will not affect the airport's civilian operations as they would be carried out during the time allotted for naval sorties, a Navy spokesperson said.

"The Navy held a meeting with the Airports Authority of India and all airline operators, including chartered flight operators, on August 1 to discuss the winter flight schedule on weekends in order to facilitate periodic maintenance of the Goa airport's runway," he said.

"The excessively heavy rains this monsoon season have adversely affected the runway surface," he added.

After extensive discussions, all stakeholders agreed upon the requirement of runway maintenance slot of six hours - from 6.30 am to 12.30 pm every Saturday, he said.

"Many major airports in the country have runway maintenance slots of six to seven hours.

The requirement of minimum six hours is necessary in Goa to prevent deterioration of the runway surface.

The Navy is mandated by regulations to ensure satisfactory condition of the runway surface," he said.

The proposed maintenance slot affects only one flight of chartered operator Thomson Airways from the United Kingdom, he informed.

"The operator was offered additional slots to cater to their requirements which was accepted by their local manager and also all other airline operators," he said.

The Navy has always been accommodating civil/chartered flights during military slots in case of delays and other contingencies, the spokesperson said.

Also, all maintenance activities till date are being undertaken during military flying slots only to ensure least affect on civil aircraft operations, he said, adding that this has affected operational military missions in the past.

The non-availability of the six-hour maintenance slot will lead to faster deterioration of the runway, where resurfacing was done just four years ago in a very restricted timeline so that civil operations were not disturbed.

"It is to be kept in mind that the availability of runway for maintenance is vital for the safe operations and safety of passengers," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy Dabolim airport Goa airport
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp