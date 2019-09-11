Institute for schooling children on environment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A one-of-its-kind environment school in India is set to come up in Coorg, Karnataka, with an idea to take a leading role in promoting and delivering environmental education with sustainability at its core.

Spread over a hundred acres across the hills of Coorg, the World Environment School (WESc) will focus to build strong environmental and moral values among its students, said Mobius Foundation, an NGO that will run the school, on Tuesday.

WESc will be operational from 2021 for Grade 6 to 12 students from India and around the world. The school will cater to the parents who want the next generation to be actively involved in the protection and sustainability of the environment, apart from a world-class education.

“This school along with the new age curriculum has been a long-cherished dream for me and my team,” said Pradip Burman, Chairman, Mobius Foundation.

“Through this school, we are putting together sustainable education in a way that has never been done before, and we plan to scale up cutting-edge environmental education,” Burman added. The boarding school offers the International Baccalaureate programme.