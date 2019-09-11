Home Nation

Child rights panel worried at adopted children being surrendered

The Commission has asked the country’s apex body on adoption, the Central Adoption Resource Authority, for data on children who are returned after adoption.

Published: 11th September 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

baby, infant

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Worried at the rising instance of adopted children being surrendered, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has decided to  carry out a fact- finding exercise to understand whether the problem  lies in the regulations, implementation or with the adoptive parents.
The Commission has also asked the country’s apex body on adoption, the Central Adoption Resource Authority, for data on children who are returned after adoption.

There were about 4,000 in-country and inter-country adoptions of orphaned or surrendered children in India last year. Many of the children who were eventually returned had special needs.

“It has been decided to study such surrendering of children as such situations not only result in trauma to the children but also shake their faith in the institution of family,” a senior official in the NCPCR said.

During a recent statutory meeting of NCPCR, it was discussed that such surrenders defeat the purpose of adoption and it should end.

Sources in CARA said that there have been many instances when couples have returned children to specialised adoption agencies months after adoption. “In most such cases, behavioural issues are cited as reasons for returning the children but the parents have to understand that nurturing and upbringing children is their responsibility after adoption,” said an official.

“In some cases, children with special needs, too, are returned later even though there is complete transparency maintained at the time of adoption. Unfortunately, termination of adoption has also happened by some foreign couples recently.”

As per rules, if there are adjustment problems or behavioural issues with the child, the adoptive parents should seek help of professional counsellors or adoption agencies. Finally, termination of adoption depends on whether the adoption is still in pre-adoption foster care stage or whether final adoption order has been given by the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
children National Commission for Protection of Child Rights
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp