Home Nation

Not averse to inter-faith, inter-caste marriages: Supreme Court

The court emphasised it is not averse to inter-faith and inter-caste marriages, and rather wants them to be encouraged.

Published: 11th September 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it was "not averse to inter-faith and inter-caste marriages" after the father of a woman who married a Muslim man moved it against the Chhattisgarh High Court order which had allowed the couple to live together.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice M R Shah said: "We are not averse to interfaith marriages. Hindu-Muslim marriages are acceptable. If they marry each other under the law, why should there be problems?"

A 33-year-old Muslim man had last year converted to Hinduism to marry a 23-year-old Hindu woman in Chhattisgarh.

The father of the woman, however, has alleged that he has now reconverted to Islam.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the woman's father, said he has filed an appeal in the top court as the marriage was a sham and the result of a racket.

Rohatgi apprised the court of a racket which is being operated in the name of inter-faith marriages and asked the top court to look into it.

Senior lawyers Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the man who converted to Hinduism for the marriage, and Gopal Shankarnarayan representing the woman, cited from the Supreme Court's order in Kerala's Hadiya case while opposing an investigation into the marriage.

Sankaranarayanan told the Bench that his client does not need any protection except from her father.

The bench has slated the matter for further hearing on September 24 and sought the response from the state government.

The apex court also clarified that it will not investigate the marriage and only wanted to ensure that the woman's interests are protected in peculiar facts of the case.

"We are not against such relationships... but only on how to protect the woman. We do get concerned about the future of the women and that is why we want to make our efforts to secure her future," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Inter religious marriages Inter caste marriages
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp