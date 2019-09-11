Home Nation

Punjab Civil Service officers observe daylong strike

The PCS Officer Association stated that it had taken up the matter with the Chief Secretary and Chief Principal Secretary but their grievances were not redressed.

Protest, strike

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Over 275 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers went on a pen-down strike on Wednesday against the increasing incidence of violence against them. 

The state government virtually came to a standstill as the government officials suspended work in all tehsil offices across the state. Sub-divisional Magistrates (SDM) did not attend their courts. 

Last week SDM of Zira was gheraoed by farmer organisations when he was overseeing the ongoing flood relief operations. The situation turned ugly when some of the farmers threatened to throw away his official vehicle in the river. This incident triggered the Wednesday protest. 

President of PCS Officers Association Rajiv Gupta said, “Some ten major incidents have occurred in the recent past in Dhuri, Nihal Singh Wala, Moga, Ludhiana and Zira but no action had been taken by concerned authorities concerned, which has further jeopardised officers’ security. In cases where officers have been illegally detained and assaulted the association had to approach superior authority to get a case registered. While minor incidents are much more.’’

He said that anti-social elements and a small fringe of organised groups are involved in these attacks but what is regrettable is that the authorities have not taken adequate action against these people

"This protest is mainly against the horrible incidents of attacks on dignity and person of our officers while performing their official duties. It's very disturbing that some of the attacks took place while they were performing disaster relief work or conducting elections in fair manner,’’ he said.

Gupta said they have asked the government to address their grievances and accept their long-pending demands within fifteen days depending on which further course of action will be decided.

