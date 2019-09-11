Some get alarmed on hearing 'Om', 'cow', hell-bent on damaging country: PM attacks critics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday hit out at his critics who argue that uttering the words ‘Om’ and ‘cow’ takes India back to the 16-17th century, adding that they are hell-bent on damaging the country.

“There is a country called Rwanda in Africa. I had gone there. In Rwanda, there is a unique programme, where the government gives cows to villages with the condition that the first female calf born to the cow is taken back and given to those who do not have a cow,” he said.

“But, it is unfortunate that in our country the moment the word ‘Om’ falls on the ears of some people, they get alarmed (‘baal khadhe ho jaate hai’),” he said. “They also get alarmed by the word ‘cow’. They feel as if the country has gone back to the 16-17th century. This type of knowledge has only been used by people hell-bent on damaging the country...” Modi said.

The PM was in Mathura to launch the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating Foot and Mouth disease and Brucellosis in livestock. With 100 per cent funding from the Central government till 2024, the `12,652 crore NADCP programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs, against Foot and Mouth Disease. The programme, launched by the prime minister here, has two components to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication by 2030.

The PM also spoke on the 9/11 attack on America this day 18 year sago and said the roots of terrorism are being nourished in India’s neighbourhood in an apparent reference to Pakistan. He asserted that India is competent to meet the challenge.

Modi also asked people to shun single-use plastic, adding the wanton use of plastic posed a hazard to the environment and had led to the death of livestock and fish.