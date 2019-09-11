Home Nation

Swami Vivekananda's message of universal brotherhood relevant today: Mamata Banerjee

Swami Vivekananda had introduced India and Hinduism to the western world in his speech in 1893.

Published: 11th September 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Swami Vivekananda's message of universal brotherhood, in his historic address at the convention of Parliament of Religions in Chicago, is relevant even in contemporary times.

Swami Vivekananda had introduced India and Hinduism to the western world in his speech in 1893.

Paying homage to the monk, Banerjee tweeted, "Today is the 126th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's epochal speech at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago. His message of universal brotherhood is relevant even today. My respectful homage to the great saint".

The Trinamool Congress government has included the speech in the school syllabus of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

The state government on Wednesday is set to launch the Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship (SVMCMS) to help meritorious students from economically backward sections.

Apart from this, the Mamata Banerjee-led government, along with Ramakrishna Mission, has also planned a series of programmes to mark the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Swami Vivekananda Parliament of Religions
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp