'UN observers should visit Pakistan first': MQM leader calls out Islamabad's human rights record

MQM founder's remarks come as Pakistan accused India of committing genocide during the ongoing session of the UNHRC (United Nations Human Rights Council) in Geneva on Tuesday. 

Founder of Pakistan political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Altaf Hussain.

Founder of Pakistan political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Altaf Hussain. | ( Photo | ANI )

The founder of Pakistan political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain on Wednesday damned his country for its worsening human rights record saying there was a need for the United Nations to send observers to Pakistan and not India.

Now living in exile in London, Hussain said Pakistan should first answer the world over the genocide in Balochs and Pashtuns in Pakistan. 

There have been enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan province. 

"The UN should be sending observers to Pakistan and not to India. India is doing very well," Hussain was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

He further said that those who migrated to Pakistan after the new state was created were tortured and arbitrarily detained in the country.

The MQM leader had on Tuesday tweeted and accused the Pakistani security forces of committing atrocities in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).

"I strongly condemn atrocities of PK security forces against peaceful pro-independence protestors in Pakistan held Kashmir. @UNHumanRights should immediately send its fact-finding mission in Pakistan held Kashmir. Deep state’s brutal media black-out & hypocrisy can’t work anymore," he said.

