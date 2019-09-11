Home Nation

VHP brands Tabrez Ansari lynching as 'conspiracy of secularists'

Surendra Jain blamed it on "the Khan Market Mafia, which has repeatedly been maligning Hindu society, India and humanity".

Published: 11th September 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Some locals thrashed Tabrej and later gave him over to the police.

Some locals thrashed Tabrez after suspecting him of stealing a bike and later handed him over to the police. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after police in Jharkhand dropped murder charges against the accused in the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called it a "conspiracy of secularists".

"Tabrez's post-mortem report released after intensive investigation has not only clarified the reasons for his death but also exposed a major conspiracy of the secular gang," said VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain.

He blamed it on "the Khan Market Mafia, which has repeatedly been maligning Hindu society, India and humanity". Jain also called them "nourishers" of "jehadi terrorists".

He claimed that "More than 20 temples were demolished due to the campaign launched after Tabrez's death and at 32 places jihadists made fierce demonstrations and attacked Hindus. The horrors of the demonstrations in Surat and Ranchi can never be forgotten. But if any Muslim gets hurt in a riot, then the Khan Market Gang gets another chance to discredit the Hindu society, Hindu organisations and the central government."

READ| Tabrez Ansari’s widow to approach Ranchi HC for justice

The saffron body also accused a section of politicians and "so-called intellectuals" with "vested interests" of strengthening the "hands of the opponents of the country by instilling in people disaffection for the entire judicial system of the country".

On June 17, a few people of Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand, a few kilometres from Tabrez Ansari's house, caught him and branded him a thief before beating the 24-year-old to death. Eleven persons have so far been chargesheeted in the case.

On Tuesday, the police dropped murder charges against the accused in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tabrez Ansari Vishwa Hindu Parishad Tabrez lynching Lynching
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp