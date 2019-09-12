Home Nation

Adopt agitational agenda to take on BJP: Sonia Gandhi's message to Congress

Expressing concern over the economic slowdown and job losses in the country, Sonia said that the party would carry out countrywide protests on the current economic situation between Oct 15-25. 

Published: 12th September 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress meet

The Thursday meeting is the first that Sonia Gandhi chaired after she took over as Congress chief from her son Rahul. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday called upon party leaders and workers to adopt an agitational agenda to take on the BJP and not limit themselves to just social media campaigns. 

"All Pradesh Congress Committee delegates should hold meetings across the country and every party leaders should participate in these," said KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge Organisation. 

This was the first meeting after she took over as interim party chief. She called upon Congress-ruled states to work towards fulfilling commitments made in the party manifesto. 

The meeting also decided to carry out a massive membership drive both through traditional (paper) and digital means and directions have been issued to all party leaders to visit their booths for this purpose. 

TAGS
Sonia gandhi congress
