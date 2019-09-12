DGCA makes changes for issue of pilot licence

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intending to streamline the procedure for issuance of Indian pilot licences, aviation regulator, DGCA, has made changes which calls for flying experience of at least 10 hours as ‘Pilot in Command’ in the preceding 24 months from application date.

The move will help Indians holding a foreign commercial pilot licence (CPL), seeking to convert it to an Indian pilot licence. Many pilots have received training in foreign countries and also have flying experience abroad. Aviation regulator DGCA has said that many requests were received for issue of Indian pilot’s licences based on licences issued by other countries.

Some applicants have faced difficulties in obtaining Indian licences or aircraft ratings as they did not comply with the Indian requirements while obtaining licences or ratings abroad.

An Indian pilot’s licence may be issued following the requirements stipulated in Rule 41 and Schedule II of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 based on a valid pilot licence issued by other countries.

It also said that in case the rating on the foreign license is not updated, the applicant will have to pass a specific technical examination conducted by the DGCA.

Moreover, the applicant shall obtain a certificate of proficiency from the Ministry of Communications under the provisions of Indian Wireless and Telegraphy Rules. Pilot training courses in many other Countries are of shorter duration which attracts a lot of Indian youths.