Existing Parliament building could become museum if new one is built: Sources

The Centre has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop the Parliament House or build a new one.

Image of the Parliament used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The existing Parliament building might be turned into a museum, if the Centre decides to build a new one, sources said on Thursday.

The existing design of the North and South Blocks, which house several ministries, including those of home affairs, defence and finance, and the Prime Minister's Office, will not be changed even after a common Central Secretariat is built, they said.

"If a plan to build a new Parliament building is finalised, the existing structure of the historic Parliament may be turned into a museum," a source said.

"The government has no plans to change the design of the North and South Blocks. Once a common Central Secretariat is built, we will have several options including of turning the North and South Blocks into museums," he said.

The South and North Blocks, and the Parliament are along the Central Vista, a 3-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, and it was planned by architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, according to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

These iconic buildings were constructed between 1911-1931, during which India's new capital, Delhi, was also inaugurated.

The Parliament House building was completed in 1927, an official said, adding that it has been declared a Heritage Grade-I building.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has also invited architecture firms to redevelop the central vista and construct the common Central Secretariat for offices of all ministries.

