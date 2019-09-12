Home Nation

Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  

The biker, Ram Shah, says as he is carrying all the required documents, there is no chance of getting caught by the traffic police. 

Published: 12th September 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all papers.

Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.

By Online Desk

A man from Gujarat came up with a unique idea to protect himself from getting fined under the recently-amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Ram Shah, an insurance agent from Vadodara, has pasted his insurance, pollution control and registration certificates along with his driving licence on his helmet. He says as he is carrying all the required documents, there is no chance of getting caught by the traffic police. 

"This way I am never hassled on the road and I don’t have to pay any fine ever,” he was quoted as saying.

The Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani is yet to take a call on the implementation of the stringent MV Act.

A Gujarat cop was recently fined Rs 1,100 for violating traffic rules after a picture of him riding a bike without a helmet went viral on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MV Act traffic rules Nitin Gadkari Vadodara
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp