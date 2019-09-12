Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  

By Online Desk

A man from Gujarat came up with a unique idea to protect himself from getting fined under the recently-amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Ram Shah, an insurance agent from Vadodara, has pasted his insurance, pollution control and registration certificates along with his driving licence on his helmet. He says as he is carrying all the required documents, there is no chance of getting caught by the traffic police.

"This way I am never hassled on the road and I don’t have to pay any fine ever,” he was quoted as saying.

The Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani is yet to take a call on the implementation of the stringent MV Act.

A Gujarat cop was recently fined Rs 1,100 for violating traffic rules after a picture of him riding a bike without a helmet went viral on social media.