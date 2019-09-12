Home Nation

India, China troops in standoff at Ladakh, tension eased after 'delegation-level' talks

Army sources said the incident occurred due to differing perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

Published: 12th September 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:01 PM

Indian and Chinese army troops were involved in a face-off in Ladakh on Wednesday morning, the first since over a year. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The scuffle between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday was swiftly resolved through talks between the two militaries, Army sources said. The incident took place after Indian soldiers patrolling the area did not heed to objections to their presence in the area by the Chinese troops, the sources said on Thursday.

After the scuffle broke out, both sides called for reinforcements and there was a stand-off between the troops of till the evening, they said. The face-off ended following a delegation-level talks between the two sides late in the evening, the military sources said.“Both sides disengaged fully after delegation-level talks yesterday. This occurs due to differing perceptions of LAC (Line of Actual Control). There are established mechanisms to resolve such occurrences,” said a source.

When asked about the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was important to note that how quickly the matter was resolved.“The matter stands resolved. I think what is important to note is that there are existing mechanisms between India and China to resolve such issues,” he said.“It is also important to note how quickly the matter got resolved. It means that the mechanisms which exist between India and China are working very well,” he added.

