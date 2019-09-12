Home Nation

India closely following developments in Afghanistan: MEA

The statement comes in the wake of Donald Trump pulling out of peace talks with the Taliban, after the extremist outfit claimed responsibility for a blast in Kabul which killed 12 people. 

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India is closely following the developments in Afghanistan, Raveesh Kumar, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

His statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump pulling out of peace talks with the Taliban, after the extremist outfit claimed responsibility for a blast in Kabul which killed one US service member apart from 11 other people.

Afghanistan's Taliban sends warning to Donald Trump in bitter exchange 

"We are following the developments including the talks between the Taliban and the US very closely. We believe that all the section of the Afghan society including the legitimately elected government should be part of the process,'' Kumar said during a press briefing here.

He also highlighted that any process should respect the constitutional legacy and political mandate in Afghanistan.

It should not lead to an ungoverned space where terrorists and their proxies can relocate, Kumar added while saying that the peace process should also have the full consent of the Afghan people and the government.

Afghanistan peace talks - Taliban wants US deal, but some in bigger hurry than others

"We are confident that any decision on the process which is being taken by the international community including the US will accommodate our concern in this regard,'' Kumar said.

He further stated that India has shared its concerns with all stakeholders on different occasions, including during the recent India visit of Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation. 

