Home Nation

India raises Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with UNHRC chief

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva where China and Pakistan were the only countries to rake up Kashmir issue.

Published: 12th September 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Michelle Bachelet

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GENEVA: A high-level Indian delegation led by MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh on Thursday met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her on the issue of Pakistan's continued efforts to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.

"We discussed the situation in Kashmir. It's fast returning to normal. She (Bachelet) appreciated that. We will continue to engage with her. We briefed her about Pakistan's support to terrorism and continued efforts to destroy the situation there through terrorism," Singh told ANI after the meeting.

"Secretary Vijay Thakur Singh met with UNHR High Commissioner @mbachelet in Geneva and briefed her on the steps taken towards gradual return to normalcy in J&K. Conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet later.

Rajiv Kumar Chander, India's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, was also a part of the delegation that met Bachelet.

ALSO READ: Pakistan's attempt to polarise, politicise Kashmir at UNHRC rejected, says India

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva where China and Pakistan were the only countries to rake up Kashmir in their respective country statements.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a largest "caged prison on this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370 and that the human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there.

India firmly rejected Qureshi's allegations and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir came from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'.

China said it opposes any 'unilateral action' which could complicate the situation in the region and urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India pakistan UNHRC Jammu and Kashmir Michelle Bachelet Kashmir crisis Article 370
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp