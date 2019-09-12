Kamal Nath Cabinet clears 10 per cent EWS quota in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to grant 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and education to the economically weaker section (EWS) in the general category.

The cabinet also cleared detailed criteria for this quota, said law minister P C Sharma.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Earlier, the government had issued an ordinance for the EWS quota.

One of the criteria is that the beneficiary should not have more than five acres of agricultural land.