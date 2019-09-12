Man lynched in Bengal on suspicion of being a thief

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Less than a fortnight after the anti-lynching Bill was passed unanimously in the West Bengal Assembly prescribing capital punishment as maximum quantum, a man was allegedly lynched in Asansol, Burdwan, on Wednesday on suspicion of being a thief. The police were also allegedly attacked by the mob beating up the victim.

The yet-to-be-identified man was taken to a local hospital by the police where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, the man was spotted by the locals around 6.30 am at Asansol’s Salanpur area. “They assaulted him with iron roads, sticks and bricks. We were also attacked when we rushed to the spot. The man was rescued with the help of reinforcement,’’ said a police officer.

Police, however, are yet to arrest the suspects till late on Wednesday night. This is the second case of lynching after the passage of the Bill on August 30. Three others managed to escape lynching attempts since the Bill was passed.

In Cooch Behar on Tuesday, a mentally-challenged man was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up locals. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the man. He was admitted to a hospital with severe injuries. On September 8, an electrician was beaten up on suspicion of being a child lifter in West Burdwan district’s Hirapur.