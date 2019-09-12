Home Nation

MHA's 100 days: Abrogation of Article 370, NRC, declaration of Azhar, Saeed, Dawood as terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in the dossier that the Modi government is synonymous with national security, development and welfare of the poor.

Published: 12th September 2019 08:42 PM

Home Minister Amit Shah( File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the publication of NRC in Assam and declaration of India's four most-wanted individuals as terrorists were cited as the Ministry of Home Affair's key achievements in the first 100 days of the Modi government's second term.

In a brochure made public on Thursday, the ministry also said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008, was amended in the first 100 days of the government and under this, the agency got extraterritorial jurisdiction, the power to investigate terror cases involving Indian citizens and property beyond the country's borders.

"It is a symbol of hope for every section of our society. Within 100 days of Modi 2.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting for 70 years," he said.

The declaration issued by the President under Article 370 (3) of the Constitution and with recommendations of the Parliament, Article 370 was abrogated.

It was done applying all the provisions of the Constitution, according to the brochure.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, becoming an Act under which two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will come into existence on October 31, was also mentioned in the brochure.

The removal of Article 35A, which gave special privileges on property and jobs to locals, the granting of 3 per cent reservations in jobs and education for people living near International Border in line with reservation given to those living along the LoC and the visit of 20 per cent more pilgrims to the holy cave of Amarnath, were also mentioned as the achievements of the MHA.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed were proscribed as terrorists under amendments in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

New York-based 'Sikhs For Justice' has been declared a banned organisation.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of Assam's bonafide residents, was published while machinery has been created for detection and deportation of illegal immigrants.

'In-principle' approval has been given for setting up 1,000 additional foreigners tribunals (FTs) and also to the Assam government for the creation of an e-FT platform, the MHA said.

The retirement age of Central Armed Police Forces personnel has been increased to 60 years within the first 100 days of the Modi government 2.0, it said.



