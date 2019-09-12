Home Nation

Millennials angry, bemused with Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on automobile sector slowdown

Published: 12th September 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 10:29 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Youngsters are bemused with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who claimed that millennials are the reason behind the decline in the automobile industry.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman said that the millennials preferring to opt for more radio taxi services such as Ola and Uber instead of buying their own vehicles. This, the minister claimed, has affected decrease of automobile sales.

Amir Malik & Devvrat Sharma | Express

While Amir Malik, 23, said that Sitharaman’s ‘frivolous statement’ angered him, Devvrat Sharma, 26 who works in a marketing firm, found it ‘funny’ to listen such a statement from the finance minister.

“At a time when the youths are building the country’s economy, she puts the onus on the shoulders of the millennials.

This role reversal also means that the government has been hiding a multitude of sins. Her frivolous statement angers us.

She ended up making the youth who voted her to power an enemy of the country,” Amir said.  “How does it even matter if I prefer an Ola/Uber over a personal car.

The problem is — the citizens are facing funds crunch after demonetisation and GST. Their purchasing power is down.” Malik, himself, is looking for a job.   

Devvrat was more accommodating as he refused to criticise the minister whose statement  irked fellow millennials like Amir. “I cannot afford to buy a car at this moment because it is expensive. There is maintenance and tax charges. Although I would definitely want to have my own car, I rely on Ola and Uber (for travelling). The government has failed to take control on rupee and inflation.” 

Pranay Ghosh, 26, working as HR professional in an MNC, felt it was “foolish”  of Sitharaman to make such a statement. “I don’t even find it logical. Even if we are using Ola-Uber more, it is because many of us have no secured jobs to take loans.

Unemployment is high. How can youngsters afford to buy a car? There is a risk of failing to deposit EMIs,” he said. 

