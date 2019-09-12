Patna shocker: Woman, recently recruited in Jharkhand police, jumps before running train with friend

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 25-year-old unmarried woman who was recently recruited in the Jharkhand Police constabulary jumped before a running train along with a male colleague in Patna on Thursday afternoon.

The alleged suicide took place between Sachivalay halt and Patna junction on the Patna-Mughalsarai mainline that falls under the Danapur division of the East Central Railway (ECR).

While the body of the girl, identified as Nandini Kumar, was spotted lying in a pool of blood, her friend Saroj K Jha was found writhing in pain after he suffered critical injuries.

The government railway police shifted the injured person to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Patna Rail Police Sujeet Kumar informed that the identities of the victims, who were posted in the cyber cell of the Deoghar police, was established with the help of their Aadhaar cards.

The reason why the two were in Patna is still under investigation.

Cops suspect it to be a fallout of their relationship.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Aasra suicide prevention number 9820466726