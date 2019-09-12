Home Nation

'Same food for everyone': Delhi HC refuses home meals for Chidambaram

The arguments took place while the court was hearing the regular bail application filed by the Chidambaram in CBI case pertaining to INX media.

Published: 12th September 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Same food is available for everyone, said the Delhi High Court on Thursday while hearing the regular bail plea filed by former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in Tihar Jail in INX Media corruption case.

"Same food is available for everyone," said Justice Suresh Kumar Kait after Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal requested the court that home-cooked food be allowed to his client in jail.

Responding to the court's remark, Sibal said, "My Lords, he is 74 years old." The arguments took place while the court was hearing the regular bail application filed by the Chidambaram in CBI case pertaining to INX media.

During the course of hearing, Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal argued that the offences against his client have only seven years of imprisonment.

READ| Chidambaram gets family to post Twitter message, expresses concern over state of economy

He further argued that the charges of section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can't even be made out as he has no role.

Opposing the claims, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We are at the pre charge sheet stage. Petitioner was arrested on August 21, the offences were committed in 2007. Chidambaram was involved in corrupt practices."

Enquiring about the delay, the court asked, "he was sent to judicial custody on September 5 then why didn't you approach then?"

Sibal responded, "There were holidays in between." "When you can approach the Supreme Court, the same day, then why are you coming so late?" the judge added.

After hearing the arguments, the court after issuing notice to CBI seeking its response on the plea, posted the matter for hearing on September 23.

Chidambaram's counsel also withdrew their application challenging the order of judicial remand passed by the trial court.

On Wednesday, Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had alleged that the INX Media case is "political vendetta" and the investigation agency is "acting at the behest of the Centre".

"It is the petitioner's case that the instant criminal proceeding is a mala fide and is borne out of political vendetta and the investigation agency is acting at the behest of the Centre which wants to malign the untainted and unimpeachable reputation of the peititoner," Chidambaram had said in his applications filed before the Delhi High Court.

Chidambaram had moved two applications before the high court, one for seeking regular bail and another for seeking setting aside of the order of September 5 passed by the trial court that sent him to 14 days' judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court P Chidambaram
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp